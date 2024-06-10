High Pressure Takes Over

A cold front drops in and washes out Monday, expect mostly to partly sunny skies and a reinforcing shot of cooler, drier air thanks to a northwest wind. High will stay below normal, in the mid to upper 70s. High pressure builds in and dominates through midweek, we'll stay mostly sunny and dry through Thursday. As the high slides east, heat and humidity will start to rise with highs climbing from the low 80s Wednesday to the upper 80s Thursday and around 90° Friday.

