High Pressure Takes over Midweek

Father's Day Weekend Showers and Storms Looming
High pressure takes over midweek and we're in for a spectacular day with mostly sunny skies and around normal highs in the low to mid 80s. Time to hit the pool! That high slides east Thursday and we'll see humidity, cloud cover and the temperature increasing with highs in the mid to upper 80s and partly sunny skies. Unsettled weather creeps back into the forecast with a few pm showers and storms Friday but a better chance for more widespread coverage from Saturday afternoon through Father's Day and into early next week. We'll need to watch for heavy rain and strong storms.

