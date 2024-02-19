High Pressure Takes Over Monday

High pressure takes over early this week and we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine with a gradual warming trend through midweek. Expect highs to climb from around 50° Monday to the low to mid 50s Tuesday and into the low 60s Wednesday, well above normal. Our next round of active weather will be widespread showers (rain) and isolated t-showers Thursday as a cold front tracks east.
Posted at 3:46 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 03:46:27-05
