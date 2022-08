Considering how hot and muggy it could be in mid August, this week is looking pretty good for us. Highs will stay in the low and mid 80s with moderate humidity as this is not pure Canadian air keeping us cooler than normal.

Our normal high today and Tuesday is still 87 degrees which is where it's been since the end of June. On Wednesday, the average high slips to 86 and begins the slide that will last all the way until mid January.