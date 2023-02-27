High Wind Warning has been issued for central Kentucky and the Lake Cumberland area until 7:00. Wind gusting above 55 mph are likely this afternoon. Lexington has recorded a gust so far to 53 mph and Frankfort has seen a gust to 59. Make sure loose objects are secured outdoors and use care driving high profile vehicles.

A strong area of low pressure is producing the high winds here and will do so until after sunset. The same storm produced tornadoes over the weekend in Oklahoma and is causing tornado warnings to be issued for our neighbors in Ohio.

Stay Weather Aware this afternoon

