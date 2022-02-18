Watch
High Winds Behind The Storms

High Wind Gusts Are Bringing Some Damage Reports
Posted at 9:53 PM, Feb 17, 2022
That final line of rain is the cold front and as it passes it's bringing wind gusts in excess of 50 mph. Lexington saw a wind gust just after 9:00 to almost 60 mph! There has been sporadic non-storm related wind damage from these gusts around Lexington and other communities including reports of a tree onto a house and one onto power lines.

In addition to the very high winds, rapid temperature drops are being reported with our StormTracker in Georgetown showing a 20 degree drop in a half hour, along with the high winds. Make sure items are secured as these high winds pass over the next few hours.

