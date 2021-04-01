Historic Cold

Your April Fool's Day has been one of the coldest we've ever recorded in Kentucky. Tonight, we may be looking at the coldest April 2nd with a record shattering low in the forecast of around 20 degrees in Lexington. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all of Kentucky, so cover up or bring in the plants again tonight.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful and sunny day for the opening of Keeneland, but it will still be brisk with highs only in the upper 40s, more than 10 degrees below normal. It will feel more like spring this weekend.

