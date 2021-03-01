Historic Flooding Caused By Heavy Rain

The clean up continues for many places in Kentucky after 1 to 2 months of rainfall occurred this weekend. A large swath of 4 to 7 inches of rain has also led to some historic flooding on the Kentucky and Red Rivers. For many places this flood is challenging or surpassing floods from more than 60 years ago. The flood water will continue to flow downstream while the clean up is ongoing not only from the river flooding but flash flooding caused by the heavy rain. The good weather news is the next week looks dry.