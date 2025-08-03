It will be another comfortable day across the Bluegrass as highs will reach the lower 80s with scattered showers and storms this afternoon. By the evening, rain chances will start to decrease as our temperatures fall to the middle 60s by Monday morning. The rest of the work week will be similar as highs will reach the middle 80s with afternoon showers and storms. We will not see seasonal highs until the end of the week and into next weekend.
Hit or miss showers and storms throughout Sunday
Highs to stay in the lower 80s
