Hope You Like Sunny, Warm And Dry

Our weather pattern is going to be remarkably dull, but wonderful, for the foreseeable future. A big, and nearly stagnant ridge of high pressure will be building over the Ohio Valley over the next week giving us a lot of sunshine as well as low humidity. Our rain chances are basically negligible so we may not see a drop from the sky until sometime next week. We'll also warm a bit each day with tomorrow being near 80 and could be near 90 by early next week.
Posted at 5:34 PM, Sep 13, 2022
