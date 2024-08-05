Hot and Dry Days this Week

After unrelenting rounds of showers and storms last week we're in for a much quieter stretch of weather this week. As Hurricane Debby slows, stalls and swamps the southeast we'll be under the influence of high pressure with hot, sunny and dry days ahead. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. A midweek cold front won't bring much in the way of rain but will cut the heat and humidity slightly later in the week.