Hot And Dry To End September

The summertime warmth will be continuing for the foreseeable future. Our highs will remain well into the 80s through the week. If the forecast holds, we may head into some historic territory by next weekend for late season 80 degree days. Today was the 4th consecutive day above 80. If we make it to 7, which seems likely, that's happened less than a dozen times this late in the year.

LEX 18

Rain chances will be negligible through this week as well, so enjoy these warm summer like days while we have them.