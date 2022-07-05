Hot and Humid Through Midweek

We are hot, humid and unsettled through midweek. With highs in the low to mid 90s and very muggy air blanketing the Commonwealth we'll see the heat index up to and over triple digits Tuesday. A heat advisory is in effect north and west. Stay hydrated, don't overdo it outside... we've been dunked in this summer steam bath already back in June. Thrown into this swampy mix, a daily chance for showers and storms. With the ongoing drought we could really use the rain. But it'll be scattered and a few storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind, hail and heavy rain mainly in the afternoon and early evening. We're under a slight to marginal risk for severe storms over the next three days, a good time to remain weather aware with so many outdoor activities happening.