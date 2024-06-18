Hot and Muggy Again Tuesday

The heat wave continues Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and isolated afternoon showers and storms possible again. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s through midweek, eventually peaking near record levels (mid to upper 90s) early in the weekend. With muggy air blanketing the Commonwealth, the heat index will stay in the mid to upper 90s, near triple digits at times. We'll finally see some relief as that strong upper ridge breaks down over the weekend. Showers and storms will fire up Sunday and Monday with highs back in the 80s next week.