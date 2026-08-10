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Hot and Muggy Monday

Rounds of Showers and Storms Inbound this Week
Sunrise weather
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We have an active week ahead with rounds of showers and storms diving across the Ohio Valley through midweek. Monday starts off quiet though, with partly sunny skies, highs in the low 90s and muggy air pushing the heat index close to triple digits. The most widespread activity will remain north across Ohio and Indiana but we'll need to watch for waves of showers and strong to severe storms starting Tuesday, peaking Wednesday and lingering Thursday. Damaging wind and heavy rain are the primary threats.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18