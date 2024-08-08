Watch Now
Hot and Muggy Thursday and Friday

But Cooler and Less Humid This Weekend
We're caught between Tropical Storm Debby slowly crawling up the east coast and an approaching cold front late in the work week. Expect more heat and mugginess with highs in the upper 80s, around 90° Thursday and Friday with isolated afternoon showers and storms. Once that front passes the weekend will cool down and dry out, highs fall to below normal, and the humidity backs off. Saturday and Sunday will feel more like September, beautiful weather with loads of sunshine.

