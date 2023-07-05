Hot and Muggy Wednesday

The heat is on midweek! We'll top out in the upper 80s near 90° and stay muggy too, a great day to hit the pool! Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with isolated Wednesday afternoon showers and t-showers. A cold front approaches Thursday, it'll start off quiet but more widespread showers and storms will develop later in the day and continue overnight into Friday morning as the front tracks east. After a Friday night/Saturday break in the action another round of active weather will fire late in the weekend.

