Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Hot and Muggy Wednesday

Showers and Storms on the Rise Thursday
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted at 4:10 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 04:10:18-04

The heat is on midweek! We'll top out in the upper 80s near 90° and stay muggy too, a great day to hit the pool! Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with isolated Wednesday afternoon showers and t-showers. A cold front approaches Thursday, it'll start off quiet but more widespread showers and storms will develop later in the day and continue overnight into Friday morning as the front tracks east. After a Friday night/Saturday break in the action another round of active weather will fire late in the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth