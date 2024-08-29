Hot and Muggy with Near Record Highs Thursday

The heat wave finally peaks Thursday with a steamy afternoon and near record highs in the upper 90s. Watch for isolated showers and storms north of I-64 again this afternoon/evening. A heat advisory remains in effect for northern counties until Thursday evening. Friday will bring a bump in cloud cover but we're still hot, partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s and a few showers and storms possible later in the day. A cold front slowly settles south Saturday bringing round of needed rain (showers and storms) and also taking the edge off of the heat as highs fall into the 80s. Showers wrap up Sunday morning and a second, dry front drops through Sunday night setting us up for a cooler and more comfortable (less humid) Labor Day.