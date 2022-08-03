Hot and Steamy Midweek

We're catching a midweek break from active weather but we're cranking up the heat and humidity Wednesday. Expect highs in the low 90s and with steamy air blanketing the Commonwealth, the heat index will push and even exceed triple digits during peak afternoon heating. A heat advisory is in effect for southeastern and northern Kentucky. Isolated afternoon showers and storms are possible Wednesday but more widespread showers and storms fire back up Thursday and continue on and off into the weekend as multiple fronts track our way. Slow storm movement and deep moisture may result in additional localized flooding concerns, especially over southeastern counties where recovery continues from historic flooding last week.