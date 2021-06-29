Hot and Steamy Tuesday

We have one more hot and steamy late June day to get through before big changes later this week. Lexington hit 90° for the first time this year Monday and Tuesday will see a repeat performance. Expect highs in the low 90s and with swampy air hanging around, the heat index will run well into the mid to upper 90s. Watch for isolated afternoon showers and storms. A cold front slowly drops southeast midweek ramping up the shower and storm threat Wednesday through Friday. The overall severe storms threat is low but we'll need to watch for repeated rounds of heavy rain. Your Independence Day weekend is trending cooler (70s) but drier.