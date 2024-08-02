Hot First Weekend Of August

The thunderstorms that have brought some much needed rain for many of us will be diminishing tonight.

Saturday will begin a transition away from these tropical downpours to a more normal August look. We'll end up with a partly sunny sky and storms will be around, but isolated, so most of us will stay dry tomorrow. The highs will be right where they should be, in the upper 80s and enough humidity that you'll notice it, but not over the top.

The heat wave returns starting Sunday. Highs get back up into the low 90s on Sunday and we'll also be drying out. Storm chances look negligible into the first part of next week as temperatures soar back into the low and mid 90s. By mid week, The Muggies will be back.

