Hot, Hazy and Unsettled Through the End of the Week

Stay weather aware through the end of the week as we enter a more active phase with rounds of strong to severe storms on and off Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The main threat Thursday will stay west, toward I-65 as a complex of storms dives south late in the morning into the early afternoon. We'll see a break later in the day with another round firing up late Thursday night that will center more on the Bluegrass. The primary threat over the next few days will be damaging wind but hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Active weather will help mix out some of the smoky haze from wildfire smoke, but air quality will still be impacted at times through the end of the week. In addition, heat and humidity will also be on the rise with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

