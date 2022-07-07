Hot, Humid and Stormy Again Thursday

Here we go again, we're stuck in that steamy and stormy rut Thursday! Expect highs in the 90s, a heat advisory west with the heat index topping triple digits and another afternoon round of strong to severe storms, damaging wind and heavy rain possible. It will be concentrated farther south today, from the Bluegrass into southern counties with a marginal to slight risk for severe storms in place. Friday, more of the same with a stalled front hanging around. Scattered showers and storms, a few strong to severe and mainly later in the day and overnight as that stalled front finally drops south and clears the state. We'll pick up a much needed shot of rain to combat the drought but watch for torrential rain and a localized flash flood threat. The rest of the weekend will trend cooler, less muggy and quiet as high pressure builds in and active weather backs off.