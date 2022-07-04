Hot, Muggy and Quiet for the Fourth

We're in for a hot and muggy Independence Day with above normal highs in the low 90s and the heat index in the upper 90s thanks to humid air entrenched across the Commonwealth. Isolated showers and storms are possible but most will enjoy a quiet Monday afternoon/evening for parades and fireworks. The rest of the week is trending hot (mid 90s) steamy and unsettled. Western Kentucky is already under a heat advisory and the heat index could hit triple digits for some through midweek. It's also trending unsettled with a daily chance for scattered showers and t-showers mainly driven by daytime heating. We'll need to watch for a complex of strong to severe storms diving southeast across Ohio and West Virginia late Tuesday that may graze our northeastern counties.