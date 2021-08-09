Hot, Muggy and Unsettled

We ended up hotter and muggier by the end of the weekend and that doesn't change Monday. Expect increasing chances for more widespread rounds of showers and storms to go along with that August heat and humidity. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s, taking a shot at the low 90s later this week with the heat index near triple digits. Areas of the Bluegrass and eastern Kentucky are getting fairly dry while others have been soaked, Lexington has only picked up 0.25" of rain in the last 22 days. It'll be hit or miss but we're looking at a wide rainfall range, anywhere from 1" to 4" of rain or more through midweek. A few storms may be strong to severe and produce torrential rain especially in the afternoon, early evening.