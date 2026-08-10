Hot start to the week before storms and heavy rain return

Hot and Muggy Across Kentucky This Afternoon

We are feeling the heat and humidity across Central and Eastern Kentucky this Monday afternoon, with temperatures sitting in the upper 80s and lower 90s across much of the area.

With dew points well into the 70s, it feels even hotter outside. Heat index values are reaching the upper 90s, with a few locations climbing into the triple digits. Plenty of sunshine is also sticking with us this afternoon, helping temperatures stay elevated through the remainder of the day.

Most of the thunderstorm activity today is expected to remain north and northeast of our viewing area as clusters of strong to severe storms move through portions of Ohio and the broader Ohio Valley.

A few storms could get close to the northern Bluegrass later today and into this evening, but most of Central and Eastern Kentucky should remain dry through the afternoon.

Temperatures will only fall into the low to mid-70s tonight, making for another warm and muggy night across the region.

Storm Chances Ramp Up Tuesday

Our weather pattern becomes much more active Tuesday as a nearly stationary frontal boundary settles just north of Kentucky.

We could start the morning with a few isolated showers, but the better chance for thunderstorms develops during the afternoon and evening as instability builds across the Ohio Valley.

The highest storm chances currently favor areas from southeastern Indiana into northern and eastern Kentucky, although the exact placement will depend on where the stalled boundary sets up.

Any storms that develop Tuesday could become strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rainfall and frequent lightning will be the primary hazards.

Flash Flooding Becomes a Growing Concern

Along with the severe storm potential, flash flooding will become an increasingly important concern Tuesday and through the middle of the week.

There is a tremendous amount of moisture available in the atmosphere, and multiple clusters of thunderstorms may repeatedly move over some of the same areas.

General rainfall totals will vary considerably depending on exactly where storms track. Many locations could receive around 1 to 3 inches of rain over the next several days, while localized higher amounts will be possible where repeated thunderstorms train over the same locations.

The greatest flooding concern currently appears to be across southeastern Indiana, northern Kentucky, the Bluegrass.

Stormy Pattern Continues Wednesday and Beyond

The unsettled pattern does not end Tuesday night.

A northwest flow will remain in place across the Ohio Valley through the middle and latter portions of the workweek, allowing additional disturbances to move southeast toward the region.

That means additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms will remain possible Wednesday through Friday. Some of these storms could again become strong to severe, with damaging winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning being the primary threats.

Because the exact position of the stalled front will play a major role in where storms develop, some communities could receive repeated rounds of rain while others, particularly farther west and south, could experience much longer dry periods.

