Hot, Steamy and Stormy Friday

Hot and steamy days are drawing to a close but it's going to be a stormy transition to a more comfortable weekend. Expect Friday's highs still topping out around 90° with the heat index briefly pushing triple digits before active weather fires up. An afternoon/evening round of showers and storms will develop as a cold front tracks through. Watch for a few strong to severe storms (wind, hail & heavy rain) in the Bluegrass and southeast. That front will stall just to our southeast Saturday and with a northeast wind at the surface, heat and humidity both back down the rest of the weekend.