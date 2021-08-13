Hot and steamy days are drawing to a close but it's going to be a stormy transition to a more comfortable weekend. Expect Friday's highs still topping out around 90° with the heat index briefly pushing triple digits before active weather fires up. An afternoon/evening round of showers and storms will develop as a cold front tracks through. Watch for a few strong to severe storms (wind, hail & heavy rain) in the Bluegrass and southeast. That front will stall just to our southeast Saturday and with a northeast wind at the surface, heat and humidity both back down the rest of the weekend.
Hot, Steamy and Stormy Friday
But Better Weather the Rest of the Weekend
Posted at 3:48 AM, Aug 13, 2021
