We're starting off the work week hot, steamy and unsettled with significant changes heading our way later in the week. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Monday and Tuesday. Lexington's max high so far this year is 88° multiple times. With swampy air in place that'll push the heat index into the mid to upper 90s. The only relief, scattered afternoon showers and storms firing up in the heat of the day. They'll be slow movers and could put down locally heavy rain. We will cool down and see more widespread, soaking (and heavy) rain developing midweek through the end of the week so get that grass cut ASAP!