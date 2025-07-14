A stalled front draped across the Commonwealth will keep it mostly cloudy and unsettled Monday. Expect highs in the mid 80s with muggy air and scattered showers and storms developing, a few in the morning with better coverage into the afternoon and diminishing after sunset. Watch for gusty wind and locally heavy rain. We're in for a hot, humid and typically summery setup the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and a daily but up and down chance for showers and storms.
Hot, Steamy and Unsettled Summer Days Continue
More of the Same Inbound this Week
