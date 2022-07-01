Hot, Steamy and Unsettled this Independence Day Weekend

We really, really need some rain. With much of the Bluegrass and southern Kentucky now in moderate drought it's going to take repeated rounds to start to slow it down, and although it's a holiday weekend, we have some on the way. A cold front will settle south, stall over the Commonwealth then lift back north early next week and serve as a focus for repeated rounds of showers and storms. We'll start it off with scattered development in the heat of the day Friday. Expect more Saturday afternoon with a few strong storms (gusty wind and torrential rain) possible. Another round is likely Sunday with that boundary still hanging around. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s and with higher dew points in the 60s and low 70s we're in for a steamy weekend!