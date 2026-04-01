Hot with a few storms possible for Thursday

Our summer-like pattern continues for the rest of the workweek, with highs near record levels. A few showers and storms are likely through the day. Wednesday night will be calmer with a couple of storms possible, but our severe threat will end well before midnight. Thursday will be another warm day, with highs in the lower 80s and a chance of a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Friday follows suit as fans at Keeneland may see a couple of showers and storms pass through in the afternoon. Easter weekend will start warm before a strong cold front passes Saturday evening. Widespread showers and storms will bring temperatures down to the upper 50s, making for a brisk and wet Easter Sunday.