Hotter and More Humid Tuesday

Heat and humidity ramp back up Tuesday with mostly to partly sunny skies, highs around 90° and muggier air thanks to a southerly wind shift. It'll stay hot and humid Wednesday, low 90s with the heat index pushing triple digits. We'll get into a more active phase midweek with showers and storms developing Wednesday evening and continuing on and off through Independence Day into Friday. Watch for a few strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind and heavy rain.