Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Hotter and More Humid Tuesday

Showers and Storms Rising Midweek
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
slot3.jpg
Posted at 3:28 AM, Jul 02, 2024

Heat and humidity ramp back up Tuesday with mostly to partly sunny skies, highs around 90° and muggier air thanks to a southerly wind shift. It'll stay hot and humid Wednesday, low 90s with the heat index pushing triple digits. We'll get into a more active phase midweek with showers and storms developing Wednesday evening and continuing on and off through Independence Day into Friday. Watch for a few strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind and heavy rain.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18