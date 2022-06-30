Hotter and Muggier Thursday

Heat and humidity come roaring back at the end of the week after a string of stellar late June afternoons. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs edging into the low 90s Thursday. A southerly flow will also start to ramp up the mugginess, get ready for a return to steamy summer air! We're still in the low 90s Friday but watch for scattered showers and t-showers firing in the heat of the afternoon. A cold front settles south and briefly stalls out this weekend. That boundary combined with daytime heating will give us our best chance for scattered showers and t-showers this week, mainly Saturday afternoon and evening, diminishing somewhat after sunset. That front is still hanging around at the end of the Independence Day weekend, we'll keep a chance for scattered showers and t-showers through Sunday into Monday.