Hotter and Muggier Tuesday

Heat and humidity briefly crank up again Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs topping out in the low 90s. Active weather follows, a few showers and storms will drop south overnight and more widespread showers and storms are likely Wednesday. We'll need to watch for a few strong to severe storms with damaging wind and heavy rain. Highs will drop back to the upper 80s midweek and rise to the mid 80s with sunshine Thursday. We'll do it all again this weekend with a heat spike followed by another round of active weather and a cool down early next week.