Hotter and Steamier Father's Day Weekend

This weekend will be hotter and muggier with a better storm chance the farther north you go. For boaters in our southern lakes region and kids hitting the pool, that's good news! An active storm track along a semi-stalled front will hammer Indiana and Ohio with rounds of severe storms and heavy rain Friday into Saturday. A few of these may drop south across the river Friday evening into Saturday, mainly impacting northern counties before they fizzle. Keep an eye on the sky if you live north of I-64.

Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 80s and with higher humidity it'll be a steamier Father's Day weekend. A developing tropical system over the Gulf looks to stay confined to the southeastern U.S. this weekend. We'll see a cold front and our best chance for widespread showers and storms early next week.