Hotter, Muggier and Eventually Stormier this Weekend

Summer is in full swing! We're in for a mostly sunny and hot start to the weekend with highs on either side of 90° Friday. Heat and humidity both rise with a steamier setup Saturday and Sunday. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s with the heat index in the upper 90s pushing triple digits west. Continued dry conditions are leading to drought expanding into the Bluegrass and across much of southeastern Kentucky. We will see a chance for isolated showers and storms developing in the heat of the afternoon Saturday but a cold front dropping in late in the weekend will offer a better chance for scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon/evening and overnight into early Monday morning.