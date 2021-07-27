Hottest Day Of The Summer Possible

Our mini heat wave will be continuing tomorrow while also intensifying a bit. The core of the heat out in the Plains will be responsible for some 100 degree heat and record highs there. For us, we're looking at what may be the hottest day of the summer with highs in the mid 90s. The hottest so far this summer has been 92, and we've hit it twice.
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 14:46:25-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.