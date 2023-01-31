Ice And Snow Likely Tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for most everyone tonight including Lexington. The only areas not included are south of the Cumberland & Hal Rogers Parkways. A wintry mix arrives tonight with the biggest impacts on travel occurring late tonight and into the morning hours on Tuesday.

We're expecting fairly light accumulations overall. Where it falls mostly as snow in the north where the thicker colder air is in place, a covering of snow is possible with a few isolated places picking up an inch or 2. Immediately south of the mostly snow area, in the I-64 corridor and south, the cold air won't be as thick with warmer air aloft leading to sleet and freezing rain. Where it's a mixture of the 2, overall accumulations will be less, but impacts on travel will still be likely. Where it's mostly freezing rain in the southern third of Kentucky, up to 2/10 of an inch of ice are possible with travel impacts and ice on the trees and power lines. Near the Tennessee border it will likely stay mostly rain.

Overall, there won't be that much stuff that falls. With that, with ice and snow it doesn't take much to have impacts on travel with the worst of this potential centered on the morning commute. Allow extra time and take it easy if you're driving late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through Tuesday morning.