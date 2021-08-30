Ida Keeps it Soggy and Unsettled

After a hot & muggy weekend we're in for significant and soggy changes this week. The Commonwealth will be caught between a front slowly sagging south and the remnants of Ida spreading deep, tropical moisture ahead of it as it drifts northeast. The result- quite a bit of rain. We're looking at scattered showers and t-showers Monday, but more widespread (and heavy) rain is likely Tuesday into Tuesday night. A flash flood watch is in effect until Wednesday morning. Expect rainfall amounts Monday through midweek in the 2" to 4" range with isolated higher totals possible. With all the cloud cover and precipitation around high will run cooler, falling from the 80s Monday to the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.