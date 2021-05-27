Significant change is on the way for your Memorial Day weekend! Thursday will be back in the mid 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies. This will be our last above average, summery day for a few, it's trending much cooler this weekend. A broken line of showers and strong storms will blow through overnight into early Friday morning. Watch for additional shower and storm development along a cold front later in the day. The overall severe storm threat is low but watch for a few gusty storms that could crank out damaging wind and heavy rain. A brief, but pronounced cool down follows with highs Saturday tanking in the mid to upper 60s. We'll warm back up into the mid to upper 70s Sunday and Monday.
In Between Rounds Thursday
But an Active and Cooler Memorial Day Weekend is on the Way
Posted at 4:00 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 04:00:43-04
