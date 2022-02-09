Into the 50s Midweek

Enjoy the midweek warm up that's headed our way because we won't be able to hang on to it for long. Highs will soar well into the 50s Wednesday thanks to a strong southwest breeze. Watch for a few late day showers after a passing cold front bumps up afternoon cloud cover. Thursday looks chillier (back in the 40s) but dry and quiet. And then there's the weekend! Another front heads our way and this one has a little more gas in the tank. Expect a balmy Friday with highs soaring back into the 50s but more late day rain showers, mainly overnight. Colder air follows with highs in the 30s Saturday and a chance for light snow, potentially even some southeastern accumulation.