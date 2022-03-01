March Starts in the 60s

We're kicking off March and the beginning of meteorological spring (March-April-May) in fine fashion with high pressure in control. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and highs edging into the low to mid 60s Tuesday, well above average warmth aided by a southwest breeze. Wednesday will be a keeper, plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. A dry cold front will cross the Commonwealth Thursday morning bumping up cloud cover and dropping highs back to the low to mid 50s. I'm still tracking a rising rain chance late in the weekend into early next week.