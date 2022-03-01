We're kicking off March and the beginning of meteorological spring (March-April-May) in fine fashion with high pressure in control. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and highs edging into the low to mid 60s Tuesday, well above average warmth aided by a southwest breeze. Wednesday will be a keeper, plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. A dry cold front will cross the Commonwealth Thursday morning bumping up cloud cover and dropping highs back to the low to mid 50s. I'm still tracking a rising rain chance late in the weekend into early next week.
March Starts in the 60s
Unseasonable Warmth and Sunshine through Midweek
Posted at 3:52 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 03:53:25-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.