Into the 70s Midweek

It's March but it'll feel more like May with well above normal highs soaring into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday. We'll end up partly to mostly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday and a few showers and storms firing Thursday. A cold front will drive a round of widespread showers and storms our way Thursday night into Friday morning. The highest severe threat stays west but we'll need to watch for strong storms and heavy rain overnight. In the wake of that system, we'll cool off and calm down the rest of your St. Patrick's Day weekend.