Into the 80s Tuesday

Get ready for a taste of early summer Tuesday as a gusty southerly wind sends highs soaring well above normal, into the low 80s. Lexington's record high is 86° set back in 1934. Isolated showers and t-showers are possible and we'll stay mostly to partly cloudy. Plowing into all this warmth, a strong cold front that will drive a round of strong to severe storms our way Wednesday afternoon/evening. Stay weather aware! Most of the area is under an enhanced risk for severe storms midweek. Damaging wind, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain are all on the table. Scattered showers linger Thursday with much cooler highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows in the 30s for a couple of mornings.

