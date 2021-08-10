Into the Summer Doldrums

We are stuck in a summery rut with heat, humidity and a chance for showers and storms on and off through Friday. Expect highs to continue in the mid to upper 80s with a peak around 90° Thursday before a cold front drops south, stalls and partially clears it out for the weekend. With very muggy air entrenched across the area the heat index will push triple digits at times. Concerning the storms- they'll be slow movers and come in multiple rounds. Watch for torrential rain with the chance for localized flash flooding. A few storms may produce gusty, damaging wind.