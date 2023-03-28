Isolated Afternoon Showers Tuesday

Tuesday will end up mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. Watch for isolated afternoon showers and sprinkles, moisture is limited so most will stay dry. High pressure builds in and clouds clear overnight setting us up for a cold and frosty Wednesday morning with lows around freezing. Expect plenty of sunshine later in the day and highs in the upper 50s. Thursday will hang on to sunny and dry conditions and edge into the low to mid 60s. Stay weather aware Friday, showers and strong storms will start the weekend.

