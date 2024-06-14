Isolated Showers and T-Showers Friday

A weak cold front drops south Friday, we'll still hit the mid to upper 80s but will see more cloud cover (partly to mostly cloudy) and isolated showers and t-showers. Saturday will briefly drop back to the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. The end of the weekend will be the beginning of our first heat wave of the season. Highs will soar to the low 90s Sunday and level off in the low to mid 90s through the middle of next week. Lexington's record highs are generally in the upper 90s. With increasing mugginess, the heat index will push and even exceed triple digits at times. Stay hydrated and find a pool or a lake if you have the time to kick back and cool down!