It Gets Wetter and Colder Again

After the weekend, chill temperatures on Monday finally got warm. We'll enjoy a normal day on Tuesday with highs in the 70s, but another cold front will send temperature tumbling for the middle and latter parts of the week. We could even see another frost Friday morning.

We still do need rain and we'll have several chances for it this week as a cold front arrives Tuesday and then just hangs around for a day or so. Rain chances will be highest on Wednesday. It'll warm up next weekend for Mother's Day, but it's also looking wet again next weekend.