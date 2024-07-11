Watch Now
It's Really Dry

Next Significant Rain Chance Next Week
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jul 11, 2024

We continue to dry out quickly with many of us in central Kentucky at less than half of our normal rain in the last month.

Even with the heat, the drought hasn't worsened yet with many of us remaining in the 'abnormally dry' category. However, your yards and gardens may be telling you it's more like a drought.

It's also hot, with Thursday being the 18th 90-degree day of the year.

It's going to be followed by several more as a good case of the Muggies are on the way. It'll be in the low 90s tomorrow and we'll be in the low and mid 90s into early next week.

A stray t-shower can't be ruled out tomorrow and another small chance is on Sunday. The next significant rain chance will be next Wednesday.

