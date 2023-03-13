January Weather Continues

We're still looking at some snow showers/flurries tonight that may lead to a quick coating of snow for a few as colder air takes hold. That quick coating may also lead to a slick spot or two, so be aware driving tonight, especially across the northern parts of the area. Overnight tonight we're heading down to the mid 20s with wind chills dropping into the teens. Highs tomorrow will struggle to around 40, which means we'll spend most of the day in the 30s. This is normal for the middle of January. Sunshine will return as we get the afternoon going tomorrow, but it'll still be brisk.

A brief warm up is coming later this week. We're looking at 50s and even 60s for a very brief stint. Another strong cold front will bring our only significant rain chance on Friday which will be taking our temperatures back into the January range.

Today is also the 30th anniversary of the Storm Of The Century. It was an incredible storm formed when the sub tropical, polar and arctic jet streams all phased into one. The rapidly deepening low roared up the East Coast in March of 1993. It was responsible for numerous snowfall records and air pressure records, including Kentucky's record of 25" in 24 hours in Hazard. The storm paralyzed the eastern third of the nation with snow that fell from Florida to Canada. In Kentucky, I-75 was closed from Lexington to Tennessee and I-64 from Lexington to West Virginia. The winds whipped up drifts into the multiple feet category and the bitterly cold Arctic Air left record lows that still stand. It was a generational and historic storm